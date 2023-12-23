[Viral Photo] Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya caught candid with friend in Mumbai

Popular television couple Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya were recently seen having a great time with their friend, Saeed Aljanahi. The trio’s happy moments were beautifully captured in a photo that quickly became a sensation on social media.

Here’s what Saeed Aljanahi wrote

Saeed Aljanahi, the friend who shared the heartwarming snapshot, couldn’t help but share his excitement on social media. The picture showed the three friends smiling against the backdrop of Mumbai’s busy scenery, radiating positivity and friendship.

In the caption, Saeed revealed a more personal side of Divyanka and Vivek. He pointed out that these TV stars aren’t just famous for their roles on screen but also share a love for adventure on motorcycles. Saeed praised them not only for their passion for biking but also for their hard work in the media industry.

Saeed wrote, “Meeting two incredible #friends of mine in #Mumbai ! @vivekdahiya and @divyankatripathidahiya those two are not just passionate #bikers but also dedicated professionals in the #media field. Their love for adventure on wheels and their creative pursuits in #media always make our conversations exciting.”

Check out:

According to Saeed, the couple’s dedication to both their adventurous spirit and creative work in the media field adds a special spark to their conversations. The post has sparked curiosity among fans, offering a glimpse into the dynamic lives of these television stars in the heart of Mumbai.