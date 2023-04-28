Viral: When Jannat Zubair Rahmani's father warned her to not have a boyfriend

Jannat Zubair opens up on how her father warned her about not having a boyfriend, check video

A video of Jannat Zubair is going viral, where we can see her revealing that how her father is too strict and has restricted her from having boyfriends. Scroll beneath to read what the KKK star said:

Jannat Zubair’s revelation

Jannat Zubair in an interview opened up how her father warned her from having a boyfriend in her life. The actress shares a very friendly bond with her father, however, he is also strict at times, as Jannat asserts.

In the interview, we can hear Jannat saying, “My father is very strict, he has made this clear, that you get to do what you want to do except for having a boyfriend”

Take a look at the video-

Work Front

Jannat Zubair Rahmani began her acting career as a child artist in the popular TV series “Dill Mill Gayye.” Fast forward to today, the 20-year-old actress has made a name for herself in the Indian entertainment industry, gaining widespread recognition for her impressive performances.

Jannat shot to fame with her portrayal of Phulwa in the hit TV show “Phulwa,” which aired from 2011 to 2012.

But Jannat’s talents aren’t limited to acting alone. She has also become a popular social media influencer with a massive following on Instagram, where she regularly shares her life and work with fans.

Recently, Jannat made her debut in the Punjabi film industry with “Kulche Chole,” a promising start to her budding film career. Additionally, the actress wowed audiences with her daredevilry on the popular reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi.”