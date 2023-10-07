Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi embark on a dreamy Dubai getaway

Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi, one of the popular TV couples, have set off on an enchanting vacation to Dubai. The two were spotted at the airport recently. Vivek kept it casual yet chic in a classic white t-shirt, effortlessly paired with blue denim jeans and crisp white shoes.

On the other hand, Divyanka chose to grace the airport with her presence in a stunning long printed gown. Her choice of attire not only showcased her love for fashion but also highlighted her elegance. Completing the look, she sported comfortable white shoes. With subtle makeup enhancing her natural beauty, she opted for a lovely pink lipstick that added a pop of colour to her ensemble.

Sharing their excitement with fans and followers, Vivek took to Instagram to post heart-warming photos of the couple as they awaited their flight. The caption “Travel time with bae ❤️” Their smiles in the photos spoke volumes about the joy of embarking on a journey together.

Vivek and Divyanka embark on their Dubai vacation, fans eagerly await glimpses of their adventures, knowing that this beloved couple will undoubtedly make every moment count. Their journey is not just a vacation; it’s a celebration of their love, togetherness, and the beautiful moments they share.