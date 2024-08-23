Vivek Dahiya And Divyanka Tripathi’s Throwback Couple Dance From Sangeet Ceremony Is A Must-see

When it comes to choosing the best couple in town, Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi top the chart. And why not? They are cute, share a great bond, and greatly respect each other. The Indian television’s beloved couple is not only a good on-screen couple but also shares a deep bond characterized by mutual respect, love, and understanding. Adding on top of that, their chemistry is palpable, making them a favorite of everyone. From their red-carpet moments to vacation glimpses, their Instagram feed is proof of their love for each other. However, today’s post showcasing their throwback dance video from the Sangeet ceremony is a must-see.

Vivek Dahiya, on his Instagram handle, uploaded a throwback video as he performed with his wife Divyanka. This dance clip is from Vivek Dahiya’s sister Riyaa Dahiya’s Sangeet ceremony in 2023. The duo looked cool in a classic black-and-white outfit. However, it was the dance moves and their energy that caught our attention. Divyanka and Vivek performed on Dam Dam Dam Mast Hai, sung by Aamir Sami Khan from the movie Band Baaja Baarat.

View Instagram Post 1: Vivek Dahiya And Divyanka Tripathi's Throwback Couple Dance From Sangeet Ceremony Is A Must-see

Divyanka wore a divine white three-piece sharara set, and her aesthetic look grabbed attention. Vivek looked charming in a fitted shirt and tailored pants. The couple undeniably became the stars of the night with their power-packed performance.

Vivek and Divyanka’s performance took the energy high, and we enjoyed their chemistry throughout the performance. Sharing the video, Vivek reveals specific details in his caption: “Look what popped up.. glimpse of my sister @riyaadahiya_ and BIL @rahullmehra_’s sangeet. A night we cherish till date.”