Vivek Dahiya’s Reaction When Divyanka Tripathi Disturbs Him During Work, Watch Video

When it comes to naming a favorite couple, Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya undeniably top the chart with their amazing chemistry and bond on-screen and off-screen. Though the fans miss them on-screen, the couple keeps their fans entertained through their social media. Today’s video is no different, but there is a slight twist as Divyanka disturbs her husband while he is working, and his reaction is a must-see.

Vivek Dahiya’s Reaction When Divyanka Tripathi Disturbs Him

Delighting her fans this morning, Divyanka shared a fun video on her Instagram handle. The video starts with the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress looking into the camera and winking at her fans as she goes near her husband, Vivek Dahiya, who looks engrossed in work on a laptop. As the actress comes close to Vivek, he looks clueless initially but soon joins her crazy banter, singing ‘You Are My Sunshine’ by Atilakw. Divyanka very enthusiastically called Vivek, ‘You are my sunshine,’ which undoubtedly brought a smile to his face. Both indulged in the fun session, treating fans with their amazing chemistry.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Divyanka wrote, “Tag your Sunshine who doesn’t mind your madness!” Also, Divyanka and Vivek’s cool casual looks caught our attention. The diva wore a blue tee with sky-blue strips, which she styled with an open hairstyle, minimal makeup, and hoop earrings. Vivek looked handsome in a neon shirt with a clean-shaven beard and curled hair.

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are among the most loved couples in town. The duo tied the knot on July 8, 2016. It has been seven years of togetherness, and the couple will celebrate their eighth wedding anniversary next month, in July.