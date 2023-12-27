Wanderlust Goals: Devoleena Bhattacharjee goes gaga in Gulmarg, watch video

Devoleena Bhattacharjee, the television sensation, has taken her wanderlust to new heights – quite literally! The actress recently embarked on a thrilling escapade in Gulmarg, and her travel diaries are nothing short of envy-inducing. As she soared through the skies on the ropeway, Devoleena embraced the breathtaking views with sheer excitement, giving us all a taste of her exhilarating adventure.

Devoleena stunned in her stylish winter layers

But it’s not just the panoramic landscapes stealing the spotlight; it’s Devoleena’s impeccable sense of style that’s turning heads. Picture this: a chic black leather jacket with a feather hood, a stylish beige cap adding that extra flair, all perfectly paired with a crisp white top. It’s not just travel goals she’s setting; it’s a fashion statement too!

In the video she shared, Devoleena radiates joy, captioning her experience with the mantra, “Wander often, wonder always. 😃❄️ GONDOLA RIDE IN GULMARG, Phase 1.” It’s not just a ride; it’s a declaration of embracing wonder and relishing the thrill of exploration.

Watch:

As we vicariously join Devoleena on her Gondola ride through Gulmarg, we can’t help but feel inspired to add a dash of adventure and a pinch of style to our own travel plans. After all, who wouldn’t want to wander often and wonder always, especially when it involves scenic escapades and a wardrobe that’s as picturesque as the landscapes she’s exploring? Devoleena’s escapade is more than just a travelogue; it’s an invitation to infuse our journeys with joy, style, and a generous sprinkle of wanderlust magic. So, here’s to embracing the spirit of exploration and looking fabulous while doing it!