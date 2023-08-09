ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

Watch: Aly Goni And Jasmin Bhasin's 'Allah De Bandeya' Teaser

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are all set to entertain the viewers with their amazing chemistry in the upcoming song 'Allah De Bandeya.' Check out the intriguing teaser

Author: Aarti Tiwari
09 Aug,2023 21:00:18
Watch: Aly Goni And Jasmin Bhasin's 'Allah De Bandeya' Teaser 841721

One of the most loved couples in the Television industry, Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are known for their adorable chemistry on screen. The duo is back again to entertain the viewers with their togetherness in a new song, ‘Allah De Bandeya.’ The teaser of the song was released today, and the intriguing clip is anticipating the release of the song.

‘Allah De Bandeya’ Teaser

The intriguing teaser of the song ‘Allah De Bandeya’ features Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin as a new thriller avatar. The duo can be seen walking together like a couple in beautiful nature with a horse. The old setup and Jasmin’s dialogue in the background hint that the diva left everything to be with her lover. She says, “Aaksar Khushiyan Mehlon Se Bhukhi Udd Jati Hai Aur Kache Makano Me Aakar Apna Pet Bharti Hai.

In addition, the teaser also captures Jasmin enjoying her amazing moments with her partner while Aly Goni can be seen fighting with his sword, and later, the duo at the end of the video shows her crying, which makes the viewers intrigued to know what happened.

This new song is sung by B Praak and Jaani. In his Instagram caption, the actor revealed the song’s release date, which is tomorrow, 10th August.

So are you guys excited to know the full story of Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin’s new song? Please drop your thoughts in the comments box.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Jasmin Bhasin Gets All Candid With Mystery Man; See Here 839442
Jasmin Bhasin Gets All Candid With Mystery Man; See Here
Jasmin Bhasin Showcases The Barbie In Her; Dresses Up In A Cute Pink Bodycon 838564
Jasmin Bhasin Showcases The Barbie In Her; Dresses Up In A Cute Pink Bodycon
Check Out: Jasmin Bhasin's 'Chehre Ka Noor' In Unfiltered Snaps 833612
Check Out: Jasmin Bhasin’s ‘Chehre Ka Noor’ In Unfiltered Snaps
Jasmin Bhasin Flaunts Ethnicity In Salwar Kurta; Fans Awestruck 832518
Jasmin Bhasin Flaunts Ethnicity In Salwar Kurta; Fans Awestruck
Jasmin Bhasin Shows Her Animal Love; Cuddles Her Pet In These Pics 823942
Jasmin Bhasin Shows Her Animal Love; Cuddles Her Pet In These Pics
Jasmin Bhasin keeps sensuality in check in embellished black saree, see video 823255
Jasmin Bhasin keeps sensuality in check in embellished black saree, see video
Latest Stories
Dinesh Lal Yadav- Aamrapali Dubey Starrer' Fasal' Trailer Release Date Out 841725
Dinesh Lal Yadav- Aamrapali Dubey Starrer’ Fasal’ Trailer Release Date Out
Shailja Samant joins ShemarooMe as Head of Strategic Partnerships & Distribution 841808
Shailja Samant joins ShemarooMe as Head of Strategic Partnerships & Distribution
Unveiling the Journey: Abhinav Dwivedi's Inspirational Saga of Success 841805
Unveiling the Journey: Abhinav Dwivedi’s Inspirational Saga of Success
Sneak Peek Into Amruta Khanvilkar's Amusing Family Time 841658
Sneak Peek Into Amruta Khanvilkar’s Amusing Family Time
Ritabhari Chakraborty Takes Out Her Rage About 'Unrealistic Expectations' From Girls 841763
Ritabhari Chakraborty Takes Out Her Rage About ‘Unrealistic Expectations’ From Girls
Kriti Sanon Gives A Sneak Peek Into Her Fun Trip With Cousins 841792
Kriti Sanon Gives A Sneak Peek Into Her Fun Trip With Cousins
Read Latest News