Watch: Aly Goni And Jasmin Bhasin's 'Allah De Bandeya' Teaser

One of the most loved couples in the Television industry, Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are known for their adorable chemistry on screen. The duo is back again to entertain the viewers with their togetherness in a new song, ‘Allah De Bandeya.’ The teaser of the song was released today, and the intriguing clip is anticipating the release of the song.

‘Allah De Bandeya’ Teaser

The intriguing teaser of the song ‘Allah De Bandeya’ features Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin as a new thriller avatar. The duo can be seen walking together like a couple in beautiful nature with a horse. The old setup and Jasmin’s dialogue in the background hint that the diva left everything to be with her lover. She says, “Aaksar Khushiyan Mehlon Se Bhukhi Udd Jati Hai Aur Kache Makano Me Aakar Apna Pet Bharti Hai.

In addition, the teaser also captures Jasmin enjoying her amazing moments with her partner while Aly Goni can be seen fighting with his sword, and later, the duo at the end of the video shows her crying, which makes the viewers intrigued to know what happened.

This new song is sung by B Praak and Jaani. In his Instagram caption, the actor revealed the song’s release date, which is tomorrow, 10th August.

So are you guys excited to know the full story of Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin’s new song? Please drop your thoughts in the comments box.