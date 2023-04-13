A new big show is on the lineup again! And the grandeur doubles with Rubina Dilaik getting on board with other popular television actors. Colors TV has come up with a new fun banter show that promises only entertainment. The official page has shared a teaser on Instagram. And we see a glimpse of Rubina and Arjun Bijlani’s act, followed by some more fun moments.

Colors TV shares teaser for Entertainment Ki Raat Housefull

In the video, we can see Rubina Dilaik, Sumbul Touqeer, Arjun Bijlani, Tejasswi Prakash and other stars from the television having a fun banter together. We also see a segment where Rubina and Arjun do act together, with Arjun giving cheeky push to Rubina.

Sharing the video, the page wrote, “ Entertainment ki hogi nahi koi kami, jab hogi iss ghar mein mehmaano ki entry.

Dekhiye #EntertainmentKiRaatHousefull, 15 April se, roz raat 10 baje, sirf #Colors par.”

Here take a look-

Fans Reaction

With such grandeur, excitement among the fans is a given. Here take a look at some of the comments-

One wrote, “So excited to see Rubina hosting this show Will be watching only for her”

Another wrote, “ Have seen Rubina doing coemdy in jeenie and juju and now its her second comedy show

So excited”

A third user wrote, “ My favourite 2 contestant of KKK and Big Boss are Boss leady @rubinadilaik and lovely @tejasswiprakash on one set so excited”

Are you excited to watch the show on television too? Let us know in the comments below.

Rubina Dilaik Work Front

The actress was last seen in the show Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 10. She showed some stunning dance moves in the reality show. Earlier to that she was seen in the show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. The actress also won Bigg Boss 14.

Rubina’s work folio has been venerated for her impeccable acting chops too. She has acted in several tv shows to date. She has also been featured in movies too. One of her best works is Ardh.