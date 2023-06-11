ADVERTISEMENT
This vivacious actress, Divyanka Tripathi, known for her versatile acting prowess, left fans in sheer awe as she embraced the majestic beauty of nature in a mesmerizing white midi ethnic dress

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
11 Jun,2023 13:35:00
Watch: Divyanka Tripathi cherishes the majestic windy mountains, fans get goals

Divyanka Tripathi takes us on an enchanting virtual journey amidst the awe-inspiring windy mountains! This vivacious actress, known for her versatile acting prowess, left fans in sheer awe as she embraced the majestic beauty of nature in a mesmerizing white midi ethnic dress.

Divyanka is a fashion icon

Divyanka proved that she’s not just a powerhouse performer but also a true fashion icon. Donning an elegant white ensemble, she effortlessly blended contemporary style with traditional charm. The midi length of her dress added a playful touch, allowing her to sway with the mountain breeze in absolute bliss.

The diva completed the sheer ethnic look with her minimal makeover that she oomphed up with her open wavy hair. Sharing the picturesque video on her Instagram, she wrote, “This video became special cuz it’s shot by my Father in law! 🤩🥳”

Get ready to be swept off your feet and inspired to embrace the magic that lies within both nature and fashion.

Here take a look-

Reactions

Divyanka, who has a humongous fanbase, got all the admiration and love at one go, after she shared the video.

One wrote, “Looking so pretty 😍 You have added so much grace to our outfit. Thank you for choosing us❤️❤️❤️”

Another wrote, “You are looking so pretty 😍 aap ho hi itne acche”

A third user wrote, “Lonavala has turned much more beautiful with your presence ❤️❤️”

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

