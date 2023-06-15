ADVERTISEMENT
Watch: Divyanka Tripathi turns the vivacious bartender

Divyanka Tripathi drops a throwback video, where we can see her as a bartender making some yum mocktail for the season. The video proves that Divyanka isn’t just a terrific actress but also pro when it comes to culinary skills.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
15 Jun,2023 10:34:01
Get ready to raise your glasses and quench your thirst for some delightful nostalgia! Divyanka Tripathi, the multi-talented actress who has won hearts with her impeccable acting skills, recently took us on a trip down memory lane with a throwback video. In this captivating clip, Divyanka transforms into a charismatic bartender, effortlessly concocting a mouthwatering mocktail that perfectly captures the essence of the season.

Divyanka Tripathi shows her skills as bartender

As the video unfolds, we are not only reminded of Divyanka’s exceptional acting prowess but also treated to a glimpse of her culinary expertise. The visual journey takes a romantic turn as we witness Divyanka and her beau Vivek Dahiya enjoying the refreshing mocktail together, painting a picture-perfect moment of love and togetherness.

This delightful combination of Divyanka’s mixology skills and the heartwarming chemistry between her and Vivek is a true testament to the fact that she is not only a terrific actress but also a pro when it comes to creating tantalizing flavors. So sit back, relax, and join Divyanka on this captivating journey as she stirs up magic in a glass, leaving us all craving for a sip of her exquisite mocktail creation. Cheers to Divyanka’s culinary prowess and her ability to sprinkle joy into our lives, both on and off the screen!

Sharing the video, Divyanka wrote, “Such as life: a perfect blend of ingredients, carefully mixed and savored. 🥳💛Party mode at @radissonresortandspalonavala with family 😍#Throwback #NewBartender”

Here take a look-

Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

