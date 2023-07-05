Watch: Hina Khan's Gustakh Aankhein

Hina Khan is a renowned name in the Television world. Her style and gorgeousness have constantly attracted attention. When fashion is concerned, she keeps her best foot forward and makes sure to impress everyone. Whether it is ethnic or western, her style has always been top-notch. But this time, it’s not her fashion, but her beautiful eyes are grabbing attention.

Hina Khan’s Beautiful Eyes

The diva took to her Instagram and shared a reel video. In the video, she can be seen flaunting her mesmerizing beauty. She wore the same outfit from the wedding she attended on Sunday. The beautiful maroon blouse paired with a silk skirt and dupatta rounded her appearance. At the same time, her sparkling accessories and makeup added to her beauty.

However, her beautiful smokey eyeshadow made her twinkling eyes look mesmerizing. Throughout the video, the camera focuses on her charismatic eyes. At the start of the video, when Hina looks into the camera, it seems that she is looking into our eyes. In the caption, she wrote, “Woh bolte rahe…Hum sunte rahe…Jawab aankhon mein tha… Woh zubaan pe dhundte rahe… 🫂🥰.”

Hina Khan has a beautiful face with stunning eyes. And in this avatar, her charm is just on another level. Her eyes are deep, like an ocean.

