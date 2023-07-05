ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

Watch: Hina Khan's Gustakh Aankhein

Hina Khan is one of the most famous and loved actresses in the industry. She has an impeccable fashion sense. Check out her newest dump in the article below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
05 Jul,2023 08:10:45
Watch: Hina Khan's Gustakh Aankhein

Hina Khan is a renowned name in the Television world. Her style and gorgeousness have constantly attracted attention. When fashion is concerned, she keeps her best foot forward and makes sure to impress everyone. Whether it is ethnic or western, her style has always been top-notch. But this time, it’s not her fashion, but her beautiful eyes are grabbing attention.

Hina Khan’s Beautiful Eyes

The diva took to her Instagram and shared a reel video. In the video, she can be seen flaunting her mesmerizing beauty. She wore the same outfit from the wedding she attended on Sunday. The beautiful maroon blouse paired with a silk skirt and dupatta rounded her appearance. At the same time, her sparkling accessories and makeup added to her beauty.

However, her beautiful smokey eyeshadow made her twinkling eyes look mesmerizing. Throughout the video, the camera focuses on her charismatic eyes. At the start of the video, when Hina looks into the camera, it seems that she is looking into our eyes. In the caption, she wrote, “Woh bolte rahe…Hum sunte rahe…Jawab aankhon mein tha… Woh zubaan pe dhundte rahe… 🫂🥰.”

Hina Khan has a beautiful face with stunning eyes. And in this avatar, her charm is just on another level. Her eyes are deep, like an ocean.

What’s your reaction to Hina Khan’s Gustakh Aankhein? Share with us and follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Hina Khan Looks Jaw-Dropping In Maroon Lehenga, Attends Friend’s Wedding
Hina Khan Looks Jaw-Dropping In Maroon Lehenga, Attends Friend’s Wedding
Boss Lady in action! Hina Khan stuns in striped unbuttoned shirt and baggy jeans at airport, watch
Boss Lady in action! Hina Khan stuns in striped unbuttoned shirt and baggy jeans at airport, watch
Hina Khan’s Vacation Dump Is Wow; Must Check
Hina Khan’s Vacation Dump Is Wow; Must Check
Hina Khan’s love for stripes and prints is sensational
Hina Khan’s love for stripes and prints is sensational
Hina Khan Back In Mumbai; Enjoys Hot Paratha
Hina Khan Back In Mumbai; Enjoys Hot Paratha
Hina Khan’s Magical Eyes Win Hearts
Hina Khan’s Magical Eyes Win Hearts
Latest Stories
Armaan Malik Off To Vacation With Girlfriend Aashna Shroff; Check Out
Armaan Malik Off To Vacation With Girlfriend Aashna Shroff; Check Out
Who Is Nia Sharma’s Quirky Pass Time Bestie?
Who Is Nia Sharma’s Quirky Pass Time Bestie?
Theatre To Films: The Rise Of Aahana Kumra
Theatre To Films: The Rise Of Aahana Kumra
In Pics: Rashami Desai’s Wild And Free Vibes
In Pics: Rashami Desai’s Wild And Free Vibes
Hilarious! Instagram singer Nisa Shetty imagines how Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut as ‘cats’
Hilarious! Instagram singer Nisa Shetty imagines how Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut as ‘cats’
Watch: An old video of Arijit Singh singing ‘Mitwa’ goes viral
Watch: An old video of Arijit Singh singing ‘Mitwa’ goes viral
Read Latest News