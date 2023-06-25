ADVERTISEMENT
Watch: Jasmin Bhasin and beau Aly Goni go on a romantic bike ride

Jasmin Bhasin shared an adorable video of their ride on her social media, capturing the hearts of fans everywhere. Scroll below to check on the video, as we can’t stop getting goals

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
25 Jun,2023 12:34:02
Celebrity couple Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni recently took their romance to the open road as they embarked on a charming bike ride. Jasmin Bhasin shared an adorable video of their ride on her social media, capturing the hearts of fans everywhere. Set to the classic tune “Wo Mere Hum Rahi” sung by the legendary duo Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar, the couple’s joy and affection shone through. The video serves as a heartwarming testament to their love and the beauty of simple moments shared together. Fans showered Jasmin and Aly with love and well-wishes, reveling in the glimpse into their enchanting journey as a couple.

The duo gave off nothing but couple goals as they shared the video on their social media handle. Jasmin sharing the video, wrote, “Hum Rahi” Scroll below to check on the video-

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni’s relationship began during their time together in the reality television show Bigg Boss 14. The show, known for its intense environment and emotional connections, became the platform where their love story blossomed.

Their bond grew stronger as they faced challenges, shared moments of support and understanding, and developed a deep connection. Fans affectionately dubbed them “JasLy” and rooted for their relationship both inside and outside the Bigg Boss house. The couple’s chemistry and affection towards each other were evident to viewers, making them one of the most loved pairs of the season.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

