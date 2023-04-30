Watch: Jasmin Bhasin does heavyweight powerlifting in bralette and yoga pants, BF Aly Goni likes it

Check out how Jasmin Bhasin is doing heavyweight lifting

Jasmin Bhasin is one of the most gorgeous and talented beauties that we have in the Hindi TV industry. It’s been many years now that Jasmin Bhasin has been working hard in the Hindi TV industry and well, she’s certainly earned the riches for the same. We have loved the way she’s progressed with her professional career and well, no wonder, come what may, she’s been doing incredibly well for herself and how. Be it being a part of TV daily soaps or reality shows, Jasmin Bhasin has certainly managed to maintain a nice balance of all of it and well, we love it and how.

Check out the latest that’s happening in the life of Jasmin Bhasin:

Whenever Jasmin Bhasin gets some time away from the hustle and bustle of her daily life, she loves to devote that time for herself and her personal growth. Well, that’s why, fitness plays a huge role in getting this thing on point and well, we love it. To tell you all about Jasmin Bhasin’s latest social media post, she’s seen melting hearts with her new workout video from the gym as she trains hard in bralette and yoga pants and we love it. Any guesses who’s the special admirer? None other than her boyfriend Aly Goni. See below folks –

