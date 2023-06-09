ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

Watch: Jasmin Bhasin's droolworthy video makes boyfriend Aly Goni lovestruck

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are cute couple goals in the true and genuine sense of the term. Well, their cute moments grab our attention all the time and we love it. Well, it's time to check out this latest cute moment by Jasmin Bhasin that has got Aly Goni's special attention

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
09 Jun,2023 08:57:06
Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are one of the sweetest and most popular couples that we have in the Hindi TV industry in today’s time. For the unversed, it’s been quite many years now that Jasmin and Aly have been slaying the entertainment quotient together like never before and well, that’s exactly why, we are all certainly proud of everything that they have achieved individually as well as a couple. Both of them started off in the industry as good friends and as and when they got to know each other, they became sensations in their own right and couple goals for real, much to the happiness and delight of the audience. Both of them are head over heels in love with each other today and well, that’s quite a reason for them to celebrate and be happy.

Check out how Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are seen winning hearts with their cute and adorable moment on social media:

Both Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are quite vocal and expressive when it comes to showing their mutual love and affection to the outer world in real life. Be it in the photos that they share on social media from their end or the photos where they get snapped in a candid fashion, we love them both everywhere. Well, this time, it is Jasmin Bhasin’s latest droolworthy video that’s grabbing all the attention. Jasmin Bhasin is seen grooving to the beats of a popular dance number as she’s seen smiling in the video. The post is liked by her partner Aly Goni and as usual, internet is loving it like never before. Here you go –

Watch: Jasmin Bhasin's droolworthy video makes boyfriend Aly Goni lovestruck 814057

Well, absolutely amazing and sensational for real, right folks? Brilliant and outstanding for real, right ladies and gentlemen? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

