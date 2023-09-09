Television | Celebrities

In the fast-paced world of social media, Curly Tales managed to catch up with the charming Karan Kundrra in a lightning-fast interview that lasted just 59 seconds. Yes, you read that right – 59 seconds of pure, unfiltered fun and banter with the OG Punjabi munda.

They took to the vibrant streets of Sion, and if that’s not an adventure waiting to happen, we don’t know what is! But wait, there’s more – they didn’t just talk; they indulged in a scrumptious feast of Chole Kulche. Now, that’s the kind of interview we all secretly wish we could be a part of!

First up on the curiousity train was a question that had us all on the edge of our seats – “What’s the most Googled question about you?” And with a sly smile, Karan spilled the beans, “Am I married?” Oh, Karan, you know how to keep the suspense alive!

But the real nugget of wisdom came when Curly Tales asked, “Who is the troublemaker, you or Tejasswi?” Karan didn’t hesitate for a second, and with a knowing nod, he declared, “It’s very obvious, it’s Teju. Tejasswi is trouble Prakash.” Well, mystery solved! For the unversed, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are currently in a relationship. They have giving us goals ever since their love story started in Bigg Boss.

Now, let’s get to the fun part – weird food! “What’s the weirdest thing you’ve ever eaten?” they inquired. Karan’s answer? “Masi De Ande.” Intriguing, right? It’s all about expanding those taste buds, folks!

And last but not least, the burning question – “One thing you love about hotel rooms?” Without missing a beat, Karan Kundrra spilled the tea (or should we say, chai), “In-room service. Chai on call.” Ah, the joys of luxurious hotel living!

So there you have it, folks – a whirlwind 59 seconds of laughter, secrets, and Chole Kulche with the ever-charming Karan Kundrra. Who knew such a short chat could be so full of flavor and fun?

Check out the video-