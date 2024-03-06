Tejasswi Prakash’s Sparkling Silver Lehenga Is Perfect Reception Look, Take Cues

Tejasswi Prakash is a heartthrob in the Indian television industry, and her fashion choices prove to make her the most buzzed actress. Whether in ethnic or western attire, she has the ability to transform any look to perfection. In recent pictures, the actress spreads her divineness in a sparkling silver lehenga that can be your ultimate Reception choice. So check out the full look below and take cues.

Tejasswi Prakash’s Sparkling Reception Look

The charismatic Tejasswi graced her look in a stunning silver lehenga in the latest snapshots on Instagram. The outfit has an off-shoulder blouse with a single-layer ruffle pattern that looks super gorgeous, and a matching skirt complements her appearance. The intricate motif work in silver and white shows the excellence of craftsmanship. This sparkling lehenga is the perfect blend of traditional touch and modern spin, making it the best choice for Reception.

The Naagin actress proves that simplicity is elegance as she adorns her look with red emerald earrings, ditching the heavy necklace piece. Keeping the charm of her bridal look intact, Tejasswi tied her hair in a low ponytail, embodying beauty with her sense of fashion. The winged eyeliner over silver glittery eye shadow enhances the appearance. With rosy cheeks and reddish pink lips, she looks wow, wow, and wow. Throughout the photos, Tejasswi made us fall for her beauty effortlessly.

So, are you picking this lehenga for your Reception? Please share your opinion in the comments section.