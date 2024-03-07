Check Out: Karan Kundrra Welcome One More Member In His Family; Any Clue?

Karan Kundra is an Indian television and film actor, personality, and model. He made his television debut on the famous youth show Kitani Mohabbat Hai, and the actor quickly grew to prominence and established himself as a young heartthrob. The actor has dabbled with online series and digital platforms as well. He remains a well-known character in the Indian television industry, recognized for his acting abilities, pleasant nature, and flexibility as an entertainer. Karan Kundra, a prominent actor, recently revealed some good news on Instagram. He added a new car to his luxury car collection. Take a look at the information below.

Look At Karan Kundrra’s Latest Car Appearance-

The Tere Aisha Mein Ghayal actress shared a stunning picture series and made an announcement of her new member entering his family. He added her latest pictures of her brand new HM Contessa vintage car, which gives a perfect 90s feel with a vibrant blue and white color. With its striking metallic finish and unique circular quadra headlights, the vintage muscle car attracted admirers’ attention as it was carefully built to its former beauty. He captured his picture, took a new ride on the open highway, and pictured candidly.

He captioned his post, “Met this beauty in Munnar and instantly fell in love.. one of the original Vauxhall’s which we later came to love as the iconic HM Contessa.. and guess what.. I Had to have her in my garage.. and finally she’s here”

What is your reaction to Karan's new member?