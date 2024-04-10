Exploring The Streets Of San Francisco: Tejasswi Prakash’s Cosy Yet Trendy Fashion Picks

Tejasswi Prakash, the queen of hearts, is known for her impeccable fashion sense and effortless style. A globetrotter at heart, she often graces new destinations with her presence. This time, she chose the vibrant city of San Francisco as her vacation spot. Let’s delve into Tejasswi Prakash’s vacation vibes.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Tejasswi Prakash treated her fans with insights into her vacation. From sightseeing to sunbathing, the Naagin actress had great fun, and these viral photos are proof. Besides that, Tejasswi’s fashion diaries throughout her vacation left us wowed.

To visit a historical architectural place, the actress opted for a green mini dress, which she paired with a cool black sweater to deal with the cold. The comfy shoes complete her look. She also enjoyed some drinks in the sunny kissed hours.

For another adventure, she opted for simple greyish-blue jeans paired with a black leather jacket and rocked her look with grey shoes.

To get some refreshing air in nature, Tejasswi donned a red T-shirt with blue ripped denim jeans. The green sweater looked cool.

Enjoying a blissful sea view, the Naagin actress opted for a cropped high-neck top with a matching skirt.

So, which look of Tejasswi Prakash’s did you like from her San Francisco vacation? Please share your thoughts in the comments.