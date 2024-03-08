Tejasswi Prakash Makes A Regal Fashion Statement In A Champagne And Silver Lehenga Set

Tejasswi Prakash is a beautiful television actress who has worked in several Hindi television series. She is regarded as one of the most promising prospects in the Indian entertainment industry because of her acting skills, charisma, and flexibility. The actress effortlessly embodies desi elegance, fusing traditional charm with contemporary attractiveness. Her fascinating personality in every ethnic combination adds a touch of refinement, expressing a wonderful balance of grace and present style. She recently stepped up her desi glam game by appearing in a champagne and silver lehenga ensemble.

Tejasswi Prakash’s Champagne And Silver Lehenga Set Appearance-

The Naagin actress looked ethereal in a champagne and silver lehenga set and posted a picture on Instagram. The actress appeared in a champagne and silver sequin embellished U-neckline, sleeveless blouse, matching sheer full sleeves jacket, and paired with high-waisted flared matching-colored floor-length skirt. The outfit is from Kalki Fashion. She fashioned her hair in a middle-parted ponytail hairstyle. The diva opted for minimal makeup with silver glittery eyeshadow, highlighted cheeks, and peach matte lips. She adorned her outfit with a silver and emerald long-length necklace and rings by Soni Sapphire. In the pictures she released photoshoot pictures and showed her striking postures.

