Karanvir Bohra took to his Instagram handle on Wednesday to drop a sneak peek from his new episode with the Naagin actress Nia Sharma. The actor took the Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 10 participant on a ride, and catered a candid talk with her, revealing to that world how Nia really is in real life.

In the video, we can see at first Karanvir Bohra and Nia Sharma having a talk as Bohra takes her on a ride on his car. However, Bohra presents Nia with a special message from her dear friend Ravi Dubey, who has also been Nia’s costar from the show Jamai Raja.

We can hear Ravi Dubey going all praises for Nia Sharma in the video. The actor spoke about Nia and how she doesn’t give a flying care to what people think of her. How Nia has always been herself at every instance in life.

Well, that’s something we all can agree to, isn’t it?

Sharing the video on Instagram, Karanvir Bohra wrote, “Thus is how we feel about our darling @niasharma90 ❤️Am I right Mr Dubey @ravidubey2312 For the full video #inkvscar watch the link in bio #kvb #kvbohra #kvbarmy”

Here take a look-

Karanvir Bohra owns a YouTube channel with the name KVB, where he runs his vlogs. The actor has now initiated a new show that he leads on in his car, and provide his fans a sneak peek into celebrity talks. Definitely a fun new approach to witness in the longer run. We wish him all the very best for his new venture.

