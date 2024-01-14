Watch: Mouni Roy drops hilarious video on ‘best friend’ that you all can relate

Mouni Roy recently treated her followers on social media to a delightful and humorous video capturing the essence of what it feels like when your best friend discovers a new confidant. In the shared video, Mouni Roy exhibits her playful side alongside her friend Rahul, known from their time together on Dance India Dance (DID). The light-hearted clip unfolds as Rahul pretends to be miffed with Mouni, walking away in mock indignation after she playfully declares having found a new best friend in her life.

The video showcases Mouni Roy’s endearing goofiness as she engages in a fun and relatable scenario with her friend Rahul. The playful exchange resonates with the nuances of friendships and the lighthearted moments that come with navigating evolving dynamics.

Disha Patani, known for her close bond with Mouni Roy, couldn’t resist expressing her amusement at the entertaining video. The camaraderie between friends, the genuine laughter, and the shared moments add a touch of authenticity to the post, resonating with followers who appreciate the candid and humorous side of their favorite celebrities.

Mouni Roy’s ability to infuse humor into her social media content continues to endear her to fans, while also providing a glimpse into the genuine and enjoyable friendships that thrive within the entertainment industry. As the video captures a universally relatable theme, fans and followers alike couldn’t help but join Disha Patani in sharing a hearty laugh at the amusing portrayal of friendship dynamics in Mouni Roy’s latest post.