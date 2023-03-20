Nia Sharma is currently making hurls on the internet as she has recently announced her upcoming music video Daiyya Daiyya. The music video shall also star the Bollywood superstar Suniel Shetty. Earlier, the actress shared a teaser of the music video on her Instagram. And today, the actress decided to treat her fans with an unseen footage of the music video, where she could be seen performing pole dancing like a pro.

In the video, we can see her wearing a beautiful sassy red co-Ord set. She teamed it with her wavy gorgeous hair and sheer accessories.

Sharing the video, Nia Sharma wrote, “There’s always a first time for something. This was mine on pole which eventually became my favourite thing because hey! This does not come easy to you💯 Can’t wait for #daiyyadaiyya to release tomorrow on @saregama_official YouTube channel.”

Here take a look-

Now we know, why Nia Sharma has been training so hard for pole dancing of late. The actress earlier got us super awed with her pole dancing videos on social media handle. And this above sneak peek from her upcoming music video adds up on the thrill even more. What do you think? Let us know in the comments below-

On the work front, Nia Sharma became popular with her impeccable acting chops on the screen. Some of her best works include, Uttaran, Naagin, Ek Haazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja and more. The actress later also was seen in the show Khatron Ke Khiladi. Her last appearance was in the show Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 10.