Watch: Nia Sharma Goes Crazy With Friends Rohan Mehra And Others

Nia Sharma is a fun lover. The actress knows how to live every moment to the fullest. The actress often grabs our attention with her quirkiness. The Jamai Raja actress loves to share insights from her personal and professional life with her fans. However, today, the diva shares a glimpse of her Sunday Funday vibes with her friends Rohan and others.

Nia Sharma Goes Crazy With Friends

Taking to her Instagram handle, Nia drops a video featuring herself and her friends, including Rohan Mehra, Shivangni and Amir Shoeb. In the video clip, Nia Sharma looks candid and fun, making us awestruck with her fun personality. The squad of four dances to the English song ‘Queen bee’. Four of them danced like crazies, showing their real and quirky self.

Sharing this video, Nia Sharma, in the caption, wrote, “Welcome to after party.” Nia Sharma’s Sunday vibe is all fun and cool. The chill video inspires us to make Sunday special with friends and enjoy life to the fullest.

Nia Sharma has a massive fandom of over 7 million followers on her Instagram handle. She keeps her fans engaged through her social media posts. From enjoying travelling to flaunting her fashion, she shares everything.

Did you like Nia Sharma’s crazy party with her friends? Drop your views in the comments box.