Watch: Nia Sharma has got all her ‘sass’ from her mama, and we can’t agree more

Nia Sharma took to her Instagram handle to share a video with her mother celebrating Mother’s Day. The actress can be seen posing like a boss along with her mother and mentioning that she has got it all from her mother the dearest.

Nia Sharma stands as a beacon of unapologetic confidence and empowered boldness. With her magnetic presence and fearless attitude, she has redefined societal norms and shattered conventional expectations, leaving an indelible mark on the industry.

Nia Sharma’s journey in the world of television has been nothing short of extraordinary. From her early breakthrough in the popular soap opera “Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai” to her trailblazing role in the supernatural thriller “Jamai Raja,” she has fearlessly embraced characters that challenge societal stereotypes, defying the traditional demureness associated with female protagonists.

But where does she get all the ‘sass’ from?

Nia Sharma says it is her ‘mother’

The actress took to her Instagram handle to share a video with her mother celebrating Mother’s Day. The actress can be seen posing like a boss along with her mother and mentioning that she has got it all from her mother the dearest. She went on to share glimpses as she brought a cake for her mother on the special day and more.

Check out-

Her unwavering confidence and empowered boldness serve as a guiding light, inspiring countless individuals to embrace their own journey of self-discovery, unapologetically and with unwavering grace.

Reactions

Surbhi Jyoti wrote, “Ohh for sure” along with love heart emoji.

Tarun Raj wrote, “Verified

Happy Mother’s Day to Aunty ❤️🫶”

A third one wrote, “Beauty with beautiful mamma❤️❤️”

Well, hey folks, absolutely amazing and brilliant, ain’t it? Wonderful in the real sense of the term, right folks? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com