ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

Watch: Nia Sharma has got all her ‘sass’ from her mama, and we can’t agree more

Nia Sharma took to her Instagram handle to share a video with her mother celebrating Mother’s Day. The actress can be seen posing like a boss along with her mother and mentioning that she has got it all from her mother the dearest.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
15 May,2023 07:55:20
Watch: Nia Sharma has got all her ‘sass’ from her mama, and we can’t agree more

Nia Sharma stands as a beacon of unapologetic confidence and empowered boldness. With her magnetic presence and fearless attitude, she has redefined societal norms and shattered conventional expectations, leaving an indelible mark on the industry.

Nia Sharma’s journey in the world of television has been nothing short of extraordinary. From her early breakthrough in the popular soap opera “Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai” to her trailblazing role in the supernatural thriller “Jamai Raja,” she has fearlessly embraced characters that challenge societal stereotypes, defying the traditional demureness associated with female protagonists.

But where does she get all the ‘sass’ from?

Nia Sharma says it is her ‘mother’

The actress took to her Instagram handle to share a video with her mother celebrating Mother’s Day. The actress can be seen posing like a boss along with her mother and mentioning that she has got it all from her mother the dearest. She went on to share glimpses as she brought a cake for her mother on the special day and more.

Check out-

Her unwavering confidence and empowered boldness serve as a guiding light, inspiring countless individuals to embrace their own journey of self-discovery, unapologetically and with unwavering grace.

Reactions

Surbhi Jyoti wrote, “Ohh for sure” along with love heart emoji.

Tarun Raj wrote, “Verified
Happy Mother’s Day to Aunty ❤️🫶”

A third one wrote, “Beauty with beautiful mamma❤️❤️”

Well, hey folks, absolutely amazing and brilliant, ain’t it? Wonderful in the real sense of the term, right folks? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Party Night: Nia Sharma does the cut-out fashion right
Party Night: Nia Sharma does the cut-out fashion right
Watch: Nia Sharma's Crazy And Sultry Dance Moves
Watch: Nia Sharma's Crazy And Sultry Dance Moves
Best Fashion Instagrams Of The Week: Shivangi Joshi, Hina Khan, Avneet Kaur, Jannat Zubair, Mouni Roy, Nia Sharma And Surbhi Jyoti
Best Fashion Instagrams Of The Week: Shivangi Joshi, Hina Khan, Avneet Kaur, Jannat Zubair, Mouni Roy, Nia Sharma And Surbhi Jyoti
Nia Sharma is a vision in black deep-neck saree and shimmery style, see pics
Nia Sharma is a vision in black deep-neck saree and shimmery style, see pics
Nia Sharma Goes Bold In Blue, See Mesmerizing Pictures
Nia Sharma Goes Bold In Blue, See Mesmerizing Pictures
Hotness Alert: Nia Sharma’s oozing oomph in chic decks is no miss
Hotness Alert: Nia Sharma’s oozing oomph in chic decks is no miss
Latest Stories
Mother’s Day: Avneet Kaur and Ashnoor Kaur drop candid moments with their mothers
Mother’s Day: Avneet Kaur and Ashnoor Kaur drop candid moments with their mothers
Good Times: Mouni Roy finds her ‘life’ precious in Italy
Good Times: Mouni Roy finds her ‘life’ precious in Italy
Television divas Shraddha Arya and Shivangi Joshi celebrate Mother’s Day in style, see pics
Television divas Shraddha Arya and Shivangi Joshi celebrate Mother’s Day in style, see pics
Erica Fernandes doesn’t want to make ‘reels’ anymore, here’s why
Erica Fernandes doesn’t want to make ‘reels’ anymore, here’s why
Inside TMKOC divas Palak Sindhwani and Sunayana Fozdar’s Mother’s Day celebration
Inside TMKOC divas Palak Sindhwani and Sunayana Fozdar’s Mother’s Day celebration
Disha Patani is all smiles as she celebrates Mother’s Day with her mum, see pic
Disha Patani is all smiles as she celebrates Mother’s Day with her mum, see pic
Read Latest News