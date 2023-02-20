Nia Sharma remains synonymous to bold. Time and again, the actress has always prompted pure goals with her preppy hot updos, and this time too, she didn’t fail to put up with her sass. The actress took to her Instagram handle to share a video, where we can spot her all gorgeous in a micro mini look.

Nia Sharma shot to fame with her spectacular work on the tv screen. The actress happens to be one of the most adored actors from the tv industry. She has worked in some of the popular tv shows like Ek Haazaron Mein, Naagin, Jamai Raja and more. However, Jamai Raja remains one of her significant. Nia has also participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi. Apart from her tv stint, she has also been featured in several music videos. As of late, she was last seen in the show Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 10.

Now coming back to her latest video from her social media, we can spot her all gorgeous in a high-neck pink body-skimming top. The actress teamed the top with flared black mini skirt. The actress completed the look with long curly waves, bold gorgeous eyes and pink matte lips. Sharing the video on her social media, the actress synced to the song, “Pretty Girls Walk”, which has been going viral on the Instagram of late.

Check out video-

Are you vibing already with all those perfect hip sways? Let us know in the comments below and for more such updates stay tuned to IWMBuzz.