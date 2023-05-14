ADVERTISEMENT
Watch: Nia Sharma's Crazy And Sultry Dance Moves

The stunner in the Indian television who has nailed her style is also a dance lover and appeared dance reality show Jhalak Dikhlaja 10 Nia Sharma is a dance lover here; check out some of her crazy in sultry moves

Author: Aarti Tiwari
14 May,2023 03:35:38
The stunning Nia Sharma has always entertained her fans and audience with her style, statement, boldness, acting, etc. She loves being a sensation in the headlines and ruling over the hearts of millions. The actress is quite fond of dancing and shares her dance videos on her social media platforms. She is not just a random dance lover, but the diva has moves that make one lovestruck. Below check out some of her crazy dance moves.

Nia Sharma’a Crazy Dance Moves

In the below clip, Nia Sharma flaunted her sultry moves dancing along with the chair. Her mesmerizing steps make one watch her dance again and again. She performed in Neha Kakkar’s song Daiyya Daiyya featuring Nia Sharma and Suniel Shetty from the album Hunter Tootega Nahi Todega.

Here, Neha Kakkar is doing the practice for her dance performance at an event. The actress nailed all her dance moves in different songs alongside Simba Nagpal. Nia Sharma has energy unmatched by anyone. The way she performance makes one stand and grove along with her. Isn’t she?

Following the trend, Neha Kakkar to enjoying herself with her friends. The actress flaunted her dance love in this video. The syncing steps and amazing performance is just so addicting that one wants to watch it on a loop.

Nia Sharma also participated in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Ja 10. Though she didn’t win the show, her performance won millions of hearts.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

