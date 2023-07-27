Watch: Nia Sharma's Swagger Hip Hop Dance

Nia Sharma is a famous actress in the town. Apart from that, the diva loves dancing, so she enjoys trying new dance forms. Also, she shares her every dance style performance on her Instagram account. And yet again, the actress learned a new dance form that she had fun doing. Let’s check out the dance reel.

Nia Sharma’s Hip Hop Dance

The diva in the latest dance reel donned a black tank top paired with black low-waist denim and chunky shoes that rounded her hip-hop look. Along with the choreographer Yash Kanojiya, she flaunted her extreme Hip Hop vibes. The perfect syncing steps and swagger vibe look relaxed and fun.

The diva shared the reel with a big caption, “Dressing up all hip hop is 100 times easier than attempting the dance form.

Grooving with the pro levels is achievement enough? thanks a ton, Yash, for trying so hard with me and in the end, it didn’t even matter coz i still sucked?.”

Earlier, she had a great time learning dance from the little dancer Gunjan Sinha on the song by Blackpink Rose. Also, she had fun performing on iconic songs, Chaiyya Chaiyya. She has appeared in shows like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behena Hai, Jamai Raja, Khatron Ke Khiladi, and many others. She rules with her charisma everywhere and every time.