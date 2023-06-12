Watch: Nia Sharma’s terrific balancing act is all wow

Nia Sharma unleashes her jaw-dropping balancing act that will leave you shouting “wow” at the top of your lungs! The talented actress recently took to her Instagram handle to share a mind-boggling video that showcases her incredible skills as a pro gymnast. Brace yourselves because Nia is about to take you on a wild ride of backflips, cartwheels, and more, leaving you in utter awe of her agility and finesse. Dressed in a stylish all-pink gym co-ords that perfectly accentuate her dynamism, she pulls off each move with such grace and precision that it’s hard to believe she’s not a trained acrobat.

Nia Sharma’s gym stylish look

To top it all off, Nia opts for a pulled-back ponytail and confidently flaunts her natural beauty with no makeup. With every twist and turn, she proves that she’s not just a powerhouse on the screen but also a force to be reckoned with in the world of acrobatics. It’s impossible not to be captivated by her infectious energy and fearless spirit. Nia Sharma, you’ve certainly raised the bar and left us craving for more of your mesmerizing gymnastic prowess.

Hats off to you, superwoman!

Here take a look-

Work Front

She gained popularity for her roles in television shows such as “Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai,” “Jamai Raja,” and “Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel.” Nia Sharma has also participated in reality TV shows like “Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi” and emerged as a finalist. Additionally, she has made appearances in music videos and web series. She was last seen in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 10.