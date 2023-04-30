Watch: Rubina Dilaik composes abstract dance choreography, celebrates WDD

Rubina Dilaik shows classy dance moves celebrating World Dance Day, check out video

Rubina Dilaik dance skills can never go unnoticed as of late. Especially after the diva’s grand performance in the reality show Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 10. Fair to say, that we got to witness a different side of Rubina in the show, after watching her act on the screen for so many years. And now, celebrating World Dance Day, Rubina took to her Instagram handle to share a beautiful video, showcasing her stellar dance moves.

Rubina Dilaik took to her Instagram handle to share a video with Sanam Johar. In the video, we can see Dilaik showcasing her grand abstract dance moves like a boss. We also see some awestriking stunts in the video. Especially where Sanam gets Rubina fly in the air just like a bird.

In the video, we can see Rubina wearing a stylish lilac body-skimming top. She teamed it with black joggers. The actress rounded it off with her sleek ponytail. Sharing the video, Rubina wrote, “Verified

Happy #internationaldanceday …..

with my all time favourite dance buddy @sanamjohar”

Here take a look-

Rubina Dilaik as Dancer

Rubina Dilaik is known for her pro like dance moves. The actress showcased her skills in the reality show Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 10 very recently. Other than that, her grand dance face-off with Rashami Desai on camera has been going viral lately. Rubina’s versatility astounded fans all over. Especially with her dance moves, the actress became one of the most loved stars amongst the netizens.

World Dance Day

World Dance Day is a celebration of the art of dance and its power to bring people together. Every year on April 29th, dancers and dance enthusiasts from all around the world come together to celebrate this special day. The day was established in 1982 by the International Dance Committee of the UNESCO and marks the birthday of Jean-Georges Noverre, a French dancer and ballet master who is considered to be the father of modern ballet.

This year, as we celebrate World Dance Day, let’s take a moment to appreciate the power of dance and the joy it brings to our lives. Whether we’re dancing alone or with others, let’s move our bodies, feel the rhythm, and express ourselves through this beautiful art form. Happy World Dance Day!