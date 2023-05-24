Watch: Siddharth Nigam asks Jannat Zubair Rahmani "tum sabse zyada kaha se kamati ho?", see epic response

Siddharth Nigam and Jannat Zubair Rahmani are two individuals who have known each other well and have chilled together on many occasions. Well, here's a special throwback video of them chatting with each other that will bring a smile on your faces

Siddharth Nigam and Jannat Zubair Rahmani are two of the most popular and admired young performing artistes in the Indian TV industry. Both of them are loved immensely by masses and we love it. Well, it’s time to check out their latest social media posts that will bring a smile on your faces

Siddharth Nigam and Jannat Zubair Rahmani are two of the finest and most loved young talents that we presently have in the Hindi TV industry. Both of them have been a part of the entertainment space for quite many years and well, we truly love the spirit that they have shown in all these years and how. Both of them were earlier seen together in many fun and interesting content and well, they have certainly inspired each other to work hard in order to bring the best out of themselves. Well, no wonder, fans have simply loved their stunning and sensational chemistry for real and in the true sense of the term. The two of them are really good friends in life and well, that’s why, whenever they have new projects coming, they always show a lot of love and support to each other for the sake of their fans.

Check out this fun throwback video of Siddharth Nigam and Jannat Zubair Rahmani that will make you smile:

The thing with both Siddharth Nigam and Jannat Zubair Rahmani is that come what may, they both love to share new and engaging photos, videos and reels on their social media handle to entertain their fans. Well, this time, we have a really fun and interesting old throwback video of Siddharth Nigam and Jannat Zubair Rahmani together. In the video, he’s seen asking her hilariously about how much she actually earns from Instagram and well, we are loving the fun quotient. Well, do you want to check it out and fall in love? Here you go –

Well, absolutely amazing and outstanding indeed, right folks? Super fun stuff coming from these two. Don’t you think they should come up with more such videos? Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com