Watch: Siddharth Nigam showcases his grand football play at All Stars Footy League

Siddharth Nigam joins hands with All Stars Footy League along with other popular influencers from the country. A video has now gone viral on the internet, after the actor got spotted playing football like a pro.

All Stars Footy League welcomed Siddharth Nigam as one of their members, presumably. The page on their Instagram’s official handle shared insights as the actor joined them. Hailing him for his versatility and skills, Nigam got a grand welcome along with his contemporaries.

Siddharth Nigam plays football

A video has surfaced online where we can see Siddharth Nigam wearing a stylish casual white shirt teamed with denim jeans. The actor can be seen playing football at the All Stars Footy League. The event also had Awez Darbar, a popular dancer influencer. Nigam’s football skills in the video left us astounded.

Check out video below

Work Front

Siddharth Nigam rose to fame with his remarkable portrayal of the young Aamir Khan in the blockbuster film “Dhoom 3” (2013). His on-screen charisma and impressive acrobatic skills caught the attention of audiences and industry insiders alike. Since then, Siddharth has been on a remarkable journey, showcasing his acting prowess in both television and film projects.

In the realm of television, Siddharth Nigam has become a household name through his roles in several successful shows. One of his notable performances was as the young emperor Ashoka in the historical drama series “Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat” (2015-2016). Siddharth’s portrayal of the iconic ruler garnered critical acclaim, earning him a loyal fan base and numerous awards for his exceptional acting skills.

Continuing his television success, Siddharth Nigam took on the challenging role of Aladdin in the fantasy series “Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga.” And it made him earn a household recognition. The actor was last seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.