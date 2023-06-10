Watch: Siddharth Nigam shows excitement with squad after football game, internet loves it

Siddharth Nigam is one of the most handsome and good-looking actors and performing artistes that we have in the Hindi TV and digital entertainment space. It’s been many years now that the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor has been a part of the Hindi entertainment industry and well, the way he’s grown in his professional career has certainly given him results like no other. His hard work and efforts keep getting better and bigger and that’s exactly why, innumerable people all over the country look upto him as an inspiration for real. From the world of TV to movies, he’s finally arrived. Earlier, Siddharth was seen in Dhoom 3 and after that, he slayed it with perfection in his latest movie titled Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The movie released on April 21, 2023 and as expected, all fans and admirers loved his work in the same. To create impact in a movie that has Salman Khan is no easy task but he did it with swag.

Check out this latest cool avatar of Siddharth Nigam with his gang of friends that you all will love:

While all you fans out there have already seen Siddharth Nigam for the work that he’s done at his end in the movie, this time, it is for us to admire his charm and talent in the best way possible in the field of sports. Well, yes that’s true ladies and gentlemen. The actor is seen celebrating with his squad with perfection as they ended up winning and scoring well in a football match and well, that’s what we genuinely love the most about him. Well, do you want to check it out and admire him for the same? Here you go –

