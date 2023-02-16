Munmun Dutta and Nikki Tamboli two of the leading stars from the television industry are now romping on social media with their workout videos. The stars have time and again been on the verge of their career, given their amazing fashion choices and also shining acting careers. However, as of now, we are down for their workout grandeur on social media, where we could spot the stars sharing the videos on their respective Instagram profiles, and we are definitely in love.

Munmun Dutta, the actress is known for her work in the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actress portrays the role of Babita Ji in the show for the longest time now. Her role has been marked as one iconic among the other characters. Babies Ji reflects as a Bengali woman in the show.

The popular tv comedy drama show aims to showcase the diversity of the country, India. The show has characters that reflect different tribes and religions from the country.

Coming to Dutta’s workout video, we can see her working out hardcore. She wore a casual pink crop t-shirt along with gym pants. The actress completed the look with a messy ponytail and no makeup.

Have a look-

Nikki Tamboli on the other hand took to her social media handle to share a video. She showcased her flexibility, pulling up her one leg. The actress wore a stylish hot pink gym co-Ord set. She completed the look with a sleek ponytail and bold make-up look.

Nikki Tamboli took to fame with her participation in the show Bigg Boss. She has worked in several south Indian movies to date. She is currently known for her features in music videos.

Have a look-