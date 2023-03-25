Nia Sharma is one of the most gorgeous and droolworthy actresses and performing artistes in the Hindi entertainment industry. The actress has been doing a great work in the Hindi TV industry for many years and well, given the kind of love and appreciation that she’s got from her fans and admirers in all these years, we genuinely feel that she deserves it all. Her swag game is quite literally a killer and well, no wonder, we simply can’t keep calm whenever we see her on-screen. In all these years, Nia Sharma has worked incredibly hard as a performing artiste. Her social media game is lit and well, one of the best things about her is that she takes her fitness game very seriously.

Whenever Nia Sharma shares new and engaging photos and videos on her social media handle, internet totally loves it and well, they can’t keep calm. As far as fitness and acrobatics are concerned, she often shares new and interesting videos on social media to woo and entertain her fans. Well, this time, today, we are here to share a throwback video of her where she’s flaunting her fitness game with perfection and well, we love it. Well, do you want to check it out? See below folks –

Well, what's your take and update on this cute and adorable video of Nia Sharma?