Mohsin Khan and Stebin Ben have been very good friends for quite a long time. The two of them have known each other for many years and well, with every passing year, their friendship has only gotten bigger and better like no other. Both of them have always inspired each other the right way and have done their best in order to get the best out of each other personally and professionally. Owing to their respective busy schedules, it is not daily that they get to spend quality friendship time with each other. However, whenever they do, they certainly ensure that they make the most of it and how.

Check out this viral friendship moment of Mohsin Khan and Stebin Ben:

Both Mohsin Khan and Stebin Ben are successful personalities and well, that’s why, they are today able to afford a special luxury lifestyle for themselves. Well, luxury lifestyle involves usage of expensive stuff like cars and well, what truly better than a Porsche sports car in that regard? Both Mohsin Khan and Stebin Ben were seen enjoying a nice drive in the city of Mumbai in that sports car and well, that video is going viral everywhere once again. Want to check it out? See below folks –

Work Front:

As far as work is concerned, Mohsin Khan has earlier worked in popular TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai whereas Stebin Ben has delivered many hit songs like Thoda Thoda Pyaar, Pyaar Karte Ho Na, Rula Ke Gaya Ishq, Baarish Aayi Hai, Mera Dil Bhi Kitna Paagal Hai (Recreated) and many more. Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com