‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ fame Mohsin Khan makes a shocking revelation; had a mild heart attack last year

It has perplexed the millions of fans of actor Mohsin Khan how the actor was consistently working in the Star Plus longrunner, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for over seven years but once the show ended, apart from a few web projects and a couple of projects, Khan went on to take a break for almost two and a half years.

It raised several questions and people were wondering what led Khan to do this. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Khan made a huge revelation as he opened up mentioning how he had a fatty liver last year and even suffered a mild heart attack. He mentioned that owing to the fatty liver, he had a mild heart attack but he did not publicly talk about it. It went on to increase a bit and he was then admitted to the hospital for some time. He had the treatment and also had to change two to three hospitals. However, it is now in full control, exclaimed Khan.

When asked about the same, Khan mentioned that it was like non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, and it can happen without drinking alcohol as well. It might have been due to irregular sleep patterns but there is no certain reason for that.

It is no secret that after doing roles here and there in a few popular shows, Khan went on to achieve overnight fame and success by playing Kartik in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai which ranged from 2016 to 2021.