Nia Sharma is currently marking headlines with her amazing dance skills in the show Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 10. What’s more, while she’s been working hard for her performances, the actress isn’t keeping herself away from enjoying the company of her closest and the dearest ones.

That being said, a video of her and her dearest soulmate Shivani Patel has gone viral, where we could spot the two girls having their best times together.

In the video, we could spot Shivani Patel, Nia’s dearest, running toward her and getting onto her arms. Nia too hugged her all tight, while she goes emotional. The video featured others from the show as well, and their fans are getting pure friendship goals as Shivani shared it on her gram.

Shivani Patel, sharing the beautiful video on her social media handle, wrote, “Jadoo ki Jappii and Lots of Papiiee When you get season’s First Perfect 10 and A Golden Chair🔥♥️ .

Ten Ten tenatan Ten Ten Taraaaa ..My Rockstars @niasharma90 and @mr.tarunraj , you guys just nailed it”

Here take a look-