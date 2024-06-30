Weekend Bliss: Mouni Roy’s Joyful Moments With Pet Dogs And Scenic Vistas

Mouni Roy is an avid traveler. The diva enjoys exploring the world’s beauty, from modest, serene natural areas to town highlights. Her social media account covers her travel adventures, providing insights into her adventurous experiences and pleasant times. The actress is now on holiday in Spain, and her vacation photos are going viral. Let’s have a look at what the actress is up to today.

Mouni Roy’s Weekend Diaries-

Taking to an Instagram post, Mouni Roy gives us an OOTD look in a black high-neck, rolled-up plain T-shirt tucked in black leather high-waist pants, giving her a glam style. Mouni Roy fashions her look with a middle-partition straight hairstyle and minimal makeup with black eyeliner, fluttery eyes, kajal kohl, and pink matte lips. She accessories her outfit with a silver and diamond ring.

In the photo, Mouni Roy flaunts her glam look in stunning poses for the camera. The actress shared a picture series of stacks of books. In the next picture, Mouni poses with two pet dogs for the camera. Further, Mouni cuddles with her pet dogs. Next, Mouni Roy clicked a picture of a panda toy in the airplane. Lastly, Mouni shared a stunning picture of a night view with a blue sky, street view, and seawater.

On Work Front-

Mouni Roy Roy has completed filming her next, The Virgin Tree, with Sunny Singh and Palak Tiwari. Siddhant Kumar Sachdev is directing the movie.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com. For more updates.