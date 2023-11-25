Weekend Chill: Mom-to-be Rubina Dilaik Flaunts Baby Bump In Body-fit Dress 

Rubina Dilaik shines differently nowadays as she embraces her pregnancy glow in glam, which makes us awestruck. And her weekend chill glam is a perfect treat for fans as she flaunts her big baby bump perfectly in the body-fitting dress. Let’s have a look below.

Rubina Dilaik’s Weekend Chill

For her weekend vibes, the Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress wore a body-fitting long grey dress that accentuates her big baby bump perfectly, and we can’t get over her cuteness. The actress ups her vacation glam with the chic black leather trench coat, keeping her warm. She styles her look with the golden hoop earrings, giving her a sparkling appearance.

Not just that, the actress tied her hair in a low bun secured with stylish pins. She made her walk comfortable with the black flip-flop. With minimal makeup, the actress glows, making us fall for her beauty. The actress flaunts her baby bump in the fitting dress throughout the photos.

She enjoys the street walk with her husband, Abhinav Shukla. At the same time, the video features Rubina Dilaik witnessing the iconic music band photos and records. Sharing insights from her weekend chill, Rubina Dilaik, in her caption, wrote, “Weekends for love of #music.”

Did you like Rubina Dilaik’s weekend chill? Drop your views in the comments box below.