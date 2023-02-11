The Khatron Ke Khiladi former contestant Divyanka Tripathi has now shared a hilarious ‘bathroom reality’ moment with his fans, and we can’t really stop having a good laugh looking at it. In the video, the actor shared her bathroom secrets and what she likes to do when inside her bathroom. However, with that, she also did a collaboration with a brand Kohler, that provides premium bathroom accessories.

In the video, we can see Divyanka Tripathi playing with the water in her bathtub, taking a calming bath. The actress drops a transition video of ‘reality vs what people think’ in the video. The first half that goes dreamy with her twirling in water remains as what people think she does in the bathroom. Divyanka then shared her side of the story, revealing what she does inside the bathroom.

In the latter part of the video, we can see Divyanka sitting inside the bathroom scrolling through her phone, while someone knocks at the door as she says ‘5 mins’. She then shared a moment, where she walks in the bathroom and starts to organize her cabinet inside the bathroom and doesn’t feel like opening the door. Then she gets a pack done on her face, saying ‘5 mins’ again. However, the actress ends up saying, “my bathroom is my bathroom, none of your bathroom”, that left her fans in splits.

Sharing the video, Divyanka Tripathi wrote, “#MyBathroomMySpace

What we do in the privacy of our bathroom spaces is our business. Don’t we all agree? Well, if your bathroom is as efficient and stylish as this one fitted with Kohler products, we wouldn’t blame you if you never wanted to leave it.”

