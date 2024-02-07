What Swag! Siddharth Nigam’s Shirtless Avatar Stabs Hearts

What a swag! Siddharth Nigam, the social media sensation and Aladdin-Naam Toh Suna Hoga star, never misses a chance to make hearts race with his amazing styling. And we know we are in for a treat whenever the actor shares new photos on his Instagram. Recently, the actor set the fashion bar ablaze and shocked his fans through his shirtless appearance. Let’s dive into his full look.

Siddharth Nigam’s Shirtless Look

The chocolate boy, Siddharth, ditches the casual trend and goes bold in a shirtless avatar. The actor dons a black leather jacket paired with black cargo pants. He flaunts his jaw-dropping abs in the shirtless avatar, making us fall for his picturesque physique. He creates a swagger vibe with the silver chain, kadas, and bracelet. With the messy hairstyle and edgy jawline, he looks too hot to handle. With the black chunky shoes, he completes his vibe.

That’s not all! The heart beats faster when Siddharth styles his look with black glasses and flawlessly flaunts his abs in a striking pose. The way the actor plays with the camera makes us fall for him. His every picture screams attention, and we can’t get over his irresistible charm in the shirtless avatar. What can be better than wrapping the day with such a stunning glimpse of the actor?

Did you like Siddharth Nigam’s shirtless avatar? Please share your thoughts in the comments box below.