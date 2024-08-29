Television | Celebrities

Sudhanshu Pandey's exit from Star Plus and Rajan Shahi's show Anupamaa, has in fact raised many questions about whether the actor and Producer are on good terms. Netizens noticed a few hints that can prove that something is wrong. Read here.

Sudhanshu Pandey in the role of Vanraj Shah has been a delight to watch in the numero uno show on Star Plus, Anupamaa. The show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has been raking in great ratings and has been one of the most viewed shows on TV. Along with the protagonist Anupamaa, it is a fact that Vanraj Shah and Sudhanshu, playing the role, became household names. It is evident as of now that Sudhanshu is no longer part of Anupamaa and he announced it on social media through a Live Chat on Instagram. Fans have been wondering what led to this decision. Meanwhile, the Producer Rajan Shahi has remained silent about the whole exit episode of Sudhanshu.

Well, netizens have been discussing about an alleged problem existing between the Producer and actor. They have noticed that the actor and Producer do not follow each other anymore on social media. Also, Rajan was nowhere around recently when Sudhanshu celebrated his birthday and did not even wish him.

Above all, if you observe the Insta live of Sudhanshu, he never mentioned a single line about the show, or its popularity and did not even mention its Producer and his journey with the show. Even after the big announcement coming from Sudhanshu, Rajan has kept his silence throughout, and all of this does not give a good picture at all.

You can check the Insta profiles of Sudhanshu and Rajan here, where they do not follow each other now.

Courtesy: Instagram

What is the exact reason for Sudhanshu Pandey moving out of Anupamaa? We know of such a replacement happening in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, where leads Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe were ousted overnight.