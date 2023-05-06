ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

What's cooking at Nikki Tamboli and Divyanka Tripathi's end?

Divyanka Tripathi and Nikki Tamboli’s fashion look all grand in latest pictures, do not miss out on them, check out below

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
06 May,2023 07:55:51
What's cooking at Nikki Tamboli and Divyanka Tripathi's end?

Divyanka Tripathi and Nikki Tamboli, two popular Indian celebrities, are known not just for their talent but also for their impeccable fashion sense. Both stars have a unique style that reflects their individual personalities and has garnered them a massive following on social media.

Divyanka Tripathi’s fashion look

In the pictures, we can see Divyanka wearing a sheer deep neck beige peach floral avatar. The outfit prompts grace and vibrancy all together. The actress teamed the preppy look with her long wavy hairdo. For makeup, she decked it up with sleek eyebrows, dewy soft eyes and nude pink lips. She rounded it off with a pair of matching peach hued stilettos.

Sharing the picture, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress wrote, “Summer’s the time to be Peachy not Preachy. Be the juiciest bite world has to offer.”

Here take a look-

What's cooking at Nikki Tamboli and Divyanka Tripathi's end? 804505

What's cooking at Nikki Tamboli and Divyanka Tripathi's end? 804506

What's cooking at Nikki Tamboli and Divyanka Tripathi's end? 804507

Divyanka Tripathi, known for her elegant and graceful demeanor, is often seen sporting traditional Indian wear. Her sarees and lehengas are a sight to behold, and she carries them with utmost poise and sophistication. However, the actress also knows how to switch it up and can rock contemporary and fusion wear with equal ease

Nikki Tamboli’s stunning look in lilac

Nikki Tamboli astounded fans to core once again. The actress took to her Instagram handle to share a set of stunning pictures, as she decks up in a stylish ruffled lilac gown. The diva completed the look with her long wavy hair and completed the look with bold makeup look. She rounded it off with a pair of lilac stilettos.

Have a look-

Nikki Tamboli, a former beauty pageant winner, is known for her bold and glamorous fashion choices. The actress’s wardrobe is full of trendy outfits that showcase her toned physique and sense of adventure.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Watch: Nikki Tamboli sets internet ablaze with her plunging neck mermaid avatar
Watch: Nikki Tamboli sets internet ablaze with her plunging neck mermaid avatar
In Pics: Divyanka Tripathi’s Dubai diaries with family will leave you awe
In Pics: Divyanka Tripathi’s Dubai diaries with family will leave you awe
Watch: Nikki Tamboli raises oomph game in red deep-neck bodycon outfit, takes sensuous dip in water
Watch: Nikki Tamboli raises oomph game in red deep-neck bodycon outfit, takes sensuous dip in water
Khatron Ke Khiladi fame Nikki Tamboli burns internet with new photodump, we are crushing
Khatron Ke Khiladi fame Nikki Tamboli burns internet with new photodump, we are crushing
Couple Goals: Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya off for exotic getaway
Couple Goals: Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya off for exotic getaway
Nikki Tamboli turns mermaid in real life, looks resplendent in sky-blue fluffy cotton-candy outfit
Nikki Tamboli turns mermaid in real life, looks resplendent in sky-blue fluffy cotton-candy outfit
Latest Stories
Viral: Jacqueline Fernandez obliges fans with selfies at Backstreet Boys concert in Mumbai, see video
Viral: Jacqueline Fernandez obliges fans with selfies at Backstreet Boys concert in Mumbai, see video
Fashion Battle: Katrina Kaif Vs Nora Fatehi Vs Kriti Sanon: Your ultimate damsel in orange midi outfit? (Vote Now)
Fashion Battle: Katrina Kaif Vs Nora Fatehi Vs Kriti Sanon: Your ultimate damsel in orange midi outfit? (Vote Now)
Jhand Fakir Suar Ki Aulaad...'Anupamaa' fame Rupali Ganguly's angry video goes viral
Jhand Fakir Suar Ki Aulaad...'Anupamaa' fame Rupali Ganguly's angry video goes viral
Rubina Dilaik has a blast at 'boss lady' sister Rohini Dilaik's wedding, see wedding photos
Rubina Dilaik has a blast at 'boss lady' sister Rohini Dilaik's wedding, see wedding photos
Jannat Zubair Rahmani wants to do romantic movie with Mr. Faisu? (Watch unseen video)
Jannat Zubair Rahmani wants to do romantic movie with Mr. Faisu? (Watch unseen video)
Avneet Kaur and Anushka Sen are 'lift mirror selfie' experts, learn new hacks
Avneet Kaur and Anushka Sen are 'lift mirror selfie' experts, learn new hacks
Read Latest News