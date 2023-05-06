What's cooking at Nikki Tamboli and Divyanka Tripathi's end?

Divyanka Tripathi and Nikki Tamboli’s fashion look all grand in latest pictures, do not miss out on them, check out below

Divyanka Tripathi and Nikki Tamboli, two popular Indian celebrities, are known not just for their talent but also for their impeccable fashion sense. Both stars have a unique style that reflects their individual personalities and has garnered them a massive following on social media.

Divyanka Tripathi’s fashion look

In the pictures, we can see Divyanka wearing a sheer deep neck beige peach floral avatar. The outfit prompts grace and vibrancy all together. The actress teamed the preppy look with her long wavy hairdo. For makeup, she decked it up with sleek eyebrows, dewy soft eyes and nude pink lips. She rounded it off with a pair of matching peach hued stilettos.

Sharing the picture, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress wrote, “Summer’s the time to be Peachy not Preachy. Be the juiciest bite world has to offer.”

Here take a look-

Divyanka Tripathi, known for her elegant and graceful demeanor, is often seen sporting traditional Indian wear. Her sarees and lehengas are a sight to behold, and she carries them with utmost poise and sophistication. However, the actress also knows how to switch it up and can rock contemporary and fusion wear with equal ease

Nikki Tamboli’s stunning look in lilac

Nikki Tamboli astounded fans to core once again. The actress took to her Instagram handle to share a set of stunning pictures, as she decks up in a stylish ruffled lilac gown. The diva completed the look with her long wavy hair and completed the look with bold makeup look. She rounded it off with a pair of lilac stilettos.

Have a look-

Nikki Tamboli, a former beauty pageant winner, is known for her bold and glamorous fashion choices. The actress’s wardrobe is full of trendy outfits that showcase her toned physique and sense of adventure.