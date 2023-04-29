What's cooking with Rubina Dilaik?

Rubina Dilaik looks hotness personified in her black one-shoulder black frill dress, check out pictures

Rubina Dilaik is currently having her best times in Vietnam. The actress is there with her husband Abhinav Shukla. The actress has been constantly sharing candid pictures and videos from the place on her Instagram handle. As of now, she shared some stunning pictures from the place again, looking all gorgeous in black.

Rubina Dilaik in stylish black dress

Rubina Dilaik took to her Instagram handle to share a photodump from the Vietnam streets. She can be seen taking a stroll on the streets of Vietnam in fun. She can be seen wearing a gorgeous one-shouldered frill black dress with a stylish golden sleek belt. She completed the look with her ponytail, bold makeup look and black shades.

Sharing the pictures, the actress wrote a beautiful note, applicable to real life, saying, “Verified

Embrace the uncertainty”

Vietnam

Vietnam, a captivating Southeast Asian country that boasts a fascinating history and a vibrant culture. Bordered by China to the north, Laos to the northwest, Cambodia to the southwest, and the South China Sea to the east, Vietnam is home to more than 96 million people, making it the 15th most populous country in the world.

Throughout its storied past, Vietnam has experienced centuries of conflict and has been shaped by foreign influence. From its long period under Chinese rule to the French colonization in the mid-19th century, Vietnam has a history that is rich and complex. The country’s journey to independence was fraught with challenges, culminating in the historic Battle of Dien Bien Phu in 1954, which ultimately led to Vietnam’s freedom.