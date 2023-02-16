Nia Sharma and Surbhi Chandna keep their Instagram games on point. The popular tv stars have now shared random candid videos on their Instagram handle, where we could spot the former showing some preppy dance moves, while the other can be seen enjoying a cosy long drive, followed by some yum cafe food and more. The videos left their fans enticed once again.

Nia Sharma marked recognition with her feature in some of the popular shows. One of her prominent works has been in the show Jamai Raja, Ek Haazaron Mein and Naagin. She has also worked in several other tv shows. Nia was last seen in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 10. Performing her best in the show Nia got immense appreciation from the netizens.

As of now, she has again shared a video on her social media handle. The actress showcased some cute preppy dance moves in the video. She collaborated with Color My Style, she wore pink body skimming top and mini black skirt. She completed the look with a pair of pink heels and wavy long hair.

Surbhi Chandna on the other hand can be seen having her best times. At first, we could see headed for a long drive. Later to that, we can see Chandna headed for a hangout at a cafe. The actress then shared glimpses straight from her home, where we could spot her making some yum meals at home, which she shall follow with some binge-watching on Netflix.

Here take a look at the video-

Are you vibing already? Let us know in the comments below and for more such updates stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.