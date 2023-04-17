Sumedh Mudgalkar and Mallika Singh are two of the most admired and loved actors in the Hindi TV industry. The two of them have over the years won hearts of many with their work in the Hindi TV show aka ‘Radhakrishn’ and well, that’s why, come what may, anything and everything that they have to offer for their fans becomes a grand sensation and for real. The two of them and their sizzling chemistry in the show Radhakrishn has been a big reason why the show has been a grand success and well, we love them. Since Radhakrishn no longer airs on TV, it is only natural their fans miss them and their chemistry to a tremendous extent.

Check out this special throwback video of Mallika Singh and Sumedh Mudgalkar:

Not just during shooting of the show ladies and gentlemen, both Sumedh Mudgalkar and Mallika Singh have over the years shared a great bond of friendship and affection. Whenever they have created adorable and cute videos together in the past, it has indeed been a visual delight for the fans. Well, this time, we are here to show you all a similar special throwback video. In this video, we see Sumedh Mudgalkar and Mallika Singh share a cute moment when Sumedh suddenly calls Mallika Singh his ‘sherni’. Well, want to check it out and understand better? See below folks –

