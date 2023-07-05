ADVERTISEMENT
Who Is Nia Sharma's Quirky Pass Time Bestie?

Nia Sharma never misses a chance to steal attention with her actions. Here's find out who is her quirky pass time bestie in the article below; check out

Author: Aarti Tiwari
05 Jul,2023 06:15:49
Nia Sharma is one of the most fun and loving actresses in the town. She never misses a chance to enjoy herself. Earlier, she had a great time with her mother on her US vacation trip. She had the best partner, her mother, on her trip, so undoubtedly, it was all fun and filled with love. But do you know who Nia Sharma’s new quirky pass-time bestie is? Let’s check it out below.

Who Is Nia Sharma’s Pass Time Bestie

The diva had fun throughout the day. She was at home and so took advantage of her free time to enjoy it to the fullest. And so she danced on the balcony with her bestie, and also the quirky selfie shows their adorable and loving bond with each other.

Nia Sharma shared a snap of her bestie, and in the text, she wrote, “Bestie is back @amyra.” While Nia donned a black crop top and sweatpants, and without makeup, she looked gorgeous. While on her t-shirt reads, “I love skater boys.” In one of the selfies, the besties posed with their beautiful and funny smile. With all the pictures, you can say that the duo had a great time with each other.

Nia Sharma loves to spend time with the little munchkin. And often, she shared videos and posts with her. Their pure bond is so adorable that you would want to see them again and again.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

