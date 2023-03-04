Nia Sharma and Surbhi Jyoti, the gorgeous Naagin beauties are ardent Instagram users. With a huge fan following on their Instagram handles, the divas have always managed to serve goals and cues to their fans with their everyday posts. Owing to that, today, we have shared the divas’ latest posts from Instagram, check out below to see what’s happening.

Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma took to her Instagram handle to share beautiful pictures from her rehearsals. The actress looked gorgeous in her white sports bra that she teamed with flared black skirt. The actress completed the look with two cute ponytails and no makeup on. Looks like the pictures were taken after a hardcore dance rehearsal session. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “you’ll know when I’m happy”.

Here take a look-

Nia Sharma was last seen in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 10. The actress showed up stunning dance skills in the show. Apart from her tv stints she has also been featured in countless music videos too.

Surbhi Jyoti on the other hand shared a black and white reel on her social media handle. The actress can be seen all gorgeous wearing an oversized white shirt that she teamed with trousers. The diva completed the look with her long wavy hair, kohled eyes and nude lips. Posing for the photoshoot video, all cosy and candid, the actress dropped an envelope emoji in the caption.

Here take a look-

Are you in love with the glow of these gorgeous divas? Let us know in the comments below and for more such updates stay tuned IWMBuzz.com