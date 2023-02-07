Gorgeous-looking actress Adaa Khan had a big bang return to Naagin 6 on Colors. Her cult and popular character of Sesha was brought again to add spice to the ongoing plot in the show. Adaa who is known for her admirable looks is someone who is not quick in making friends. However, she is quite casual and vocal when amidst a set of friends or with family.

Calling herself an introvert, Adaa states, “I am an introvert. I take time to open up. Travelling and spending time with family and friends and working of course, is what makes me happy. One should be responsible for one’s own happiness. I think one should not depend on others for happiness.”

However, you cannot be happy all the time. Mood swings are common, says Adaa, adding, “It’s very normal. I think everyone has it and we are human beings and no one is perfect, in a perfect mood every day. Everyone goes through a lot of things and everyone has their own journey. Life is not easy. We have good days, as well as bad days. So it is fine to be so.”

“The pandemic has definitely made us stronger now that we have dealt with anxiety and varied other emotions. We have overcome that and it has made us stronger, I feel. We are definitely more compassionate towards others because, in the last three years, we felt as one because everyone was going through the same thing,” she adds.

Ask her what are the two things that perk up her mood, and she says, “Workout, exercise. It makes me really happy and, of course, when you are working also, you feel nice. Also, if I have the time, I definitely choose to travel.”