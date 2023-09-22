Wow!! Kasautii Zindagii Kay Fame Ronit Bose Roy And Shweta Tiwari All Set For New Magic Together; Check Here

Kasautii Zindagii Kay the popular Star Plus show produced by Ekta Kapoor‘s Balaji Telefilms made actors Cezanne Khan, Ronit Bose Roy and Shweta Tiwari stars!! The chemistry of Cezanne and Shweta as Anurag and Prerna was electrifying to watch. However, the unique Jodi of Mr Bajaj and Prerna, played ably by Ronit Bose Roy and Shweta Tiwari, was also one of the favourite attractions of the show.

As Mr Bajaj, Ronit Bose Roy proved his credentials as an actor, given the complexities of the role. Shweta and Ronit’s Jodi was a rage in those days, and the actors shared a sparkling chemistry which viewers who have seen, will believe in!! Now, Ronit Bose Roy the talented actor who is enthralling all in films these days, is happy to announce his association with Shweta Tiwari again!!

Yes, Ronit’s pictures say it all!!

He writes on social media,

Recreating the Magic! #shwetatiwari #ronitroy Watch this space! Dropping something soon.

The pictures he shared of black and white had Ronit and Shweta’s sparkling chemistry on display.

You can check the pictures here.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Wow!! Wonder what they are doing together now? Are you all excited about this development? What do you want to see them in?

This development surely has their fans on their toes!!

We will keep our readers updated on this, as soon as we get to know of it. Also, as Ronit promises, he will drop the news soon!!